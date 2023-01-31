Heather Field, Berwick Upon Tweed, Northumberland, England

Not all of England is green, as many photographs would suggest. In fact, areas where there is heather tend to be much more rugged.

I drove along a lane to nowhere to see if I could get a glimpse of the sea, and this road ended at this fence and gate, seemingly, to nowhere! It gives you a chance to see heather fairly close-up, and you can see it's not a 'soft' flower but rather somewhat prickly! The land seems truly abandoned. By the way, I didn't get to see the sea as it is just beyond the hill!

