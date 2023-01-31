Fossa Waterfall, Streymoy, Faroe Islands

Fossa Waterfall is the tallest waterfall in the Faroe Islands. The stunningly majestic coastal waterfall drops in two levels on Streymoy island and is 140 m tall. The attraction is easily accessible throughout the year.

You will find Fossá Waterfall in the northern part of Streymoy island, the archipelago's main isle. Besides its impressive formation, Fossá Waterfall is known for its dark basalt wall, which is a fantastic contrast to the white snow. You can get close to the waterfall, which is always an awe-inspiring experience.

This winter, there was longer than usual snowfall in the Faroe Islands. The temperatures dropped significantly due to the cold air, and Fossá remained partially frozen. Approaching the waterfall is more complicated due to the ice that covers the rocks. Also, the flow is much smaller, but it is pretty visible how the strong wind raises the fall of water.

