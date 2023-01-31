Dalliefour Woods, Ballater, Scotland

After heavily snowing during the night and early morning, we walked more than 10 km around Ballater. This is the coldest place in the whole of the UK, and this was the first snow of the season, so we were excited to make the most of it.

Luckily for us, the sky cleared afterwards, and we could spot many exciting places.

But these Scots pines at Dalliefour Woods caught my attention, as they lined up perfectly covered in snow and provided the best example of a winter vision in a way I had never seen before.

