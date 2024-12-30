Seaham Pier, County Durham, England

I shot over 4,000 photos of Storm Darragh unleashing its fury on Seaham Pier, County Durham, but this one truly stood out. The relentless gale-force winds made it a real battle against the elements as I clung to my tripod, shielding my lens from the relentless spray.

Each crashing wave seemed to roar with untamed energy, transforming the pier into a battleground between nature and structure.

Despite frostbitten fingers and soaked gear, the sheer drama and raw power of the storm made every moment worthwhile, capturing the defiant beauty of a wild North Sea tempest.