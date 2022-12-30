Firestone Copse, Isle of Wight, England

Cold conditions are rare here on the Isle of Wight, but earlier this December, we had two weeks where the temperature barely got above freezing. Unfortunately, this allowed an amazing amount of Ice and heavy frost to build up over a few days.

On a freezing morning, I walked to my local woodland, as I didn't want to drive on the frozen roads. There is a river flowing into a Lake in Woodland, and this Bend is where the two meet. The trees were covered in a heavy hoar frost, and the white trees' contrast with the one tree still holding onto its autumn leaves really caught my eye.

I included the flow of the river into the lake to include the conditions on the other bank of the river as well.

