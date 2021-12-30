Riu de Sant Nicolau, Aiguestortes National Park, Spain

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

The Aigüestortes is the only national park in Catalonia. It is in the Spanish part of the Pyrenees and is characterized by the presence of high, very fractured peaks and various lakes of different sizes fed by rivers and abundant winter snowfalls. The Sant Nicolau stream is a river that can be traversed from its lower course to its sources. I already visited this place last year at the same time of the year. The route is full of beautiful waterfalls and pools that are sometimes accessible. The photo is taken in one of these corners that can be reached by making your way through the vegetation and snow, during Christmas morning. Without a doubt, the best conditions are given on a partially cloudy day like when I took the photo. The winter months with lots of snow (December and January) or in autumn, due to the colours of the forest that surround the waterfalls and the pool that forms the river, represent the best time to visit this place. This time it was more difficult to take the photo due to the intermittent rain that splashed on my lens

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now