Olga Beach, Israel

I love seascapes and this location is one of my favorites in Israel. The rocks of Olga Beach are actually parts of the sand stone cliff that have fallen down because the erosion of the waves over the years. Its a declared national reserve and a wonderful playground for photographers. I love it and since it is easily accessible I come here from time to time for sunsets.

Every time it looks a bit different and I find something new (well, at least most of the times...). The big challenge for me is finding a compelling composition in the mess. one of the solutions is isolating interesting shapes with a longer lens.

This long exposure photo was taken on a cloudy winter day already at blue hour. The sea was qiute rough that day so I stood on a safe rock above the water and enjoyed waching and photographing the power of nature. I took quite a few photos here, longer and shorter exposures, and from all of them I preffered this one becouse of the nice spiral shape created by the water.

