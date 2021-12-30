Metallic Lights, Lofoten Islands, Norway

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Morning was beautiful in the Lofoten Islands of Norway, with soft snow and the beginning of light. This was the time before light began to show any color. While I was waiting to photograph the jagged mountains across the nearly frozen lake, I glanced to my side and saw three rocks sitting in the shallow end of the lake. I picked up my tripod and walked through waist deep snow drifts to a vantage point where I can capture them - and the metallic light reflected in the small patch of open water.

