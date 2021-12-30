Lower McCloud River Falls, Siskiyou County, California, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

This gem is nestled in the far northern mountains of California neat Mt. Shasta. It's a series of three waterfalls with this being the Lower Falls.

We were there in winter and had the entire place to ourselves. In summer it's a popular swimming spot so to have it all to ourselves was special. Rest assured neither my wife nor I took a plunge.

The Upper and Lower Falls are fairly easy to get to. The Middle Falls requires a bit of a down and up hike to get close. With the smoke from nearby fires any kind of strenuous activity wasn't ideal. Of course the Middle Falls is also the tallest of the three.

The Lower Falls are only 12-feet tall making watersports such as kayaking very popular here. Also, since it's not very tall it's not really a destination for waterfall hunters. But, it being winter, if was perfect. There are many flat areas of the rocks around the falls to lounge and relax, and we took full advantage.

