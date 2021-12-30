Lilly Pads, Kylescu, Sutherland, Scotland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

We were nearly to our destination at Oldshoremore, when we spotted this lochan covered in lily pads near Kylescu, so we just had to stop and record it. The lochan was a mass of lily pads, but I wanted to see if I could find a few isolated lily pads that would give me simpler composition. The waters of the lochan was inky black, so I shot my image as a mono because I liked the contrast between the black of the water and the pale lily pads.

