    Hardraw Force, Hawes, North Yorkshire, England
    By Janet Burdon

    Picture Story

    Hardraw Force in Wensleydale is England`s largest single drop waterfall, with a fall of 100 foot. The waterfall located just behind the historic Green Dragon Inn in Hardraw village. Sited at the end of a deep natural amphitheatre, you hear and feel the falls long before you see them.

    The falls can be accessed via a nice smooth path, but once I reached the falls, I had to scramble down some steep and slippery rocks to reach a position facing the falls. I set my camera on my tripod and experimented with shutter speeds to capture the flow of the falls. With the falls thundering away in front of me, I wanted to capture the feeling of the water pouring onto the rocks below and I particularly liked the way the spray was rebounding off the rocks.

