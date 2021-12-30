Balance, Lake Tahoe, California, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Black and white photos of nature have a timeless quality. One winter morning I traveled to Lake Tahoe to photograph the famous Bonsai Rock. Instead I was attracted by the calm waters revealing various rocks and rock patterns. The water was so clean that I could see the fish on the bottom of the lake. I titled this image “Balance” as it reminded me of Zen philosophy and minimalism.

The rocks were positioned to suggest the shape of a triangle. But the implied metaphor is a sense of calm and peace. Visual metaphors may be subject to multiple interpretations. But even if they are not recognized consciously, if they’re present, they are always felt. We use metaphors to transmit emotions, relate to a subject or have a deeper understanding of a subject.

Living near the lake constantly provides me opportunities to reconnect with nature through photography. Lake Tahoe is the second deepest freshwater lake in the US surrounded by the massive Sierra Nevada mountains, straddling the border of California and Nevada. It is not only a beautiful vacation destination, but also an amazing location to photograph, particularly during spring, fall and winter.

A photograph is a symbol of a small piece of life. The power of it lies in the fact that it can say so much, within the constricted space of a frame. I felt that the rocks, the fog and the calm waters would synchronize better with just a slice of the scene in front of me, instead of the wide scene.

