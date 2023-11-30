Lake Elligo, Orleans County, Vermont, USA

Lake Elligo, or Little Eligo Pond as it is known to locals, is a long and narrow lake that lies between the towns of Greensboro and Craftsbury in the north-central region of Vermont, USA. The lake is approximately 182 square acres (0.7 square kilometres) in size and is about 100 feet at its deepest point. The lake also features its very own little island known as Eligo Island.

This quiet gem of a lake is best known for fishing. Here, anglers can expect to find a variety of fish, including Lake Trout, Largemouth Bass, Panfish, Rainbow Trout and Yellow Perch.

I was escorting a small group of friends around New England at the peak of fall foliage in early October 2023 when we drove by Lake Elligo. The fall colors looked spectacular, and the lake's surface was perfectly still, so we spontaneously decided to pull in for photo opportunities. A lone woman in a green kayak was the only sign of life on the lake.

Although the scenery looked beautiful from ground level, I decided to take up a drone for a bird's eye view of the lake and its surrounding hills. It was late afternoon before sunset when I took this drone photo using my DJI Mini 3 Pro with its 24mm lens. I positioned the drone over the side of a colorful hill, using the lake as a sort of diagonal line leading to the sky, casting a mirror reflection upon the lake's surface.

The photos taken with my camera from ground level were colorful. Still, I much prefer this higher perspective featuring the surrounding hills in their autumn glory and the mountain peaks in the far distance.

