Kuopio, Pohjois Savo, Finland

The picture is part of a series 'Reflections of Ruska' that I have tried creating during October 2023 around Kuopio, Finland. The idea was to capture the reflections of the autumn foilage on the crystal clear waters of the lakes of Central Finland or, more specifically, around Kuopio.

As expected, most of the month was dull, rainy, and windy. Neither the light conditions were good, nor was the water still enough to get a good reflection shot. On those few good days, I biked around the town to find where the leaves were still intact on the tree, and the reflection was perfect. This is one of the last shots just before it went dark that Friday evening.

