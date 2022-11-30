Silver Birch, Mala Fatra, Turcianske Klacany, Slovakia

While birch trees are native to Slovakia, it is not common to find silver birch woodlands there. The one in the photograph is in the foothills of Mala Fatra national park at the village of Turcianske Klacany.

I tried to photograph this place several times and it proved to be more challenging than one would expect. The place has a lot of character and the autumn colours are beautiful here. However, it is difficult to find a strong composition here just like in any other woodland photography.

The place offers many opportunities for pattern shots but finding something contrasting that would stand out is not easy. In fact, I never thought I would photograph anything else than tree trunks in the fog or tree trunks with the autumn foliage on this trip. That was the sole reason I went to this particular woodland.

However, to my surprise, I was able to find several other subjects and these two beech trees were my favourites. They were much smaller than the birch trees so I was able to include them whole while leaving out the forest canopy. This allowed their bright foliage to stand out against the foggy background. I was also very pleased with how the beech trees are framed by the trees in the foreground. I like the sense of depth and space. It seems like a path leads into the picture, inviting the viewer to enter the small clearing. There is a bit of mystery to this scene. It has a special character, making it a perfect setting for some folklore tales.

