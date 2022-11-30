Foret de la Corbiere, Ille-et-Vilaine, Brittany, France

This picture was shot last Saturday near Châteaubourg, in Brittany, France. In a woodland called: forêt de la Corbière. It's a mixed forest where pine trees grow along with silver birch, chestnut, and oak trees, old or newly planted. And most of all, hunting is only allowed on Thursdays, which means people can walk there without being shot. Sadly, it's kind of a problem in France. Hunters are allowed to hunt on certain days in public forests, but the days are not the same everywhere. It depends on the forest you want to visit.

