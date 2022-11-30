Crystal Lake in Autumn, Colorado, USA

I love my home state Colorado. I also love the San Juan Mountains. This spot has become my favorite. I was hoping for a sunrise and missed it but got so much more. There were so many photo ops. Between the reflection of the fall color and mountains, the view both south are great! I was photographing one of my favorite things moody fog, trees, and the clouds moving in and out when I saw this tree and the sun lighting it up. I spent quite a bit of time with this view as the shot just kept changing.