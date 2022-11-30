Autumn in Sedona, AZ, USA

Autumn in Sedona is beautiful. There is a part of West Fork in Sedona where the high cliffs keep everything in shade in the late afternoon except for a few trees which are hit by the setting sun.

This old tree was one of them. The light hitting the tree while the background remains in shade makes the tree stand out. West Fork in Sedona is one of my favorite places to shoot, especially in Autumn. Unlike some of the places I photograph which are challenging with a heavy camera pack and require some climbing ability, West Fork is accessible to everyone.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now