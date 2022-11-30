Alpine Lakes Wilderness, King County, Washington, USA

On a Sunday morning in the later part of September, I heard about the Snow Lake trail reopening and decided to check it out. The reports I heard that the trail was turned into a multilane freeway were definitely a huge exaggeration. What I mainly saw was the original trail refined in the upper part where there were rocks to climb over. The trail is now more or less smooth all the way to the top of the ridge and made for a more comfortable exit in the dark!

Snow Lake was crowded so I headed further to Gem Lake picking deliciously ripe and plump huckleberries along the way. For sunset, I made my way to what would be my evening home along the southern ridge overlooking Snow Lake. This is where I experienced this beautiful sunset with orange mountain ash in the foreground and colors ranging from purple, orange, yellow, and mauve in the sky-a most memorable evening and I am thankful I was able to experience it!

As the light steadily from the golden hour to right before actual sunset, I experimented with several compositions and vantage points before settling on this one. I needed to be low and close to bringing attention to the orange mountain ash, but not too low because then I would lose sight of much of the lake. Although a wider angle would have emphasized the mountain ash, even more, Snow Lake would have been too small in size resulting in an unbalanced image. The soft light turned took on magical color in the minutes just before actual sunset. I went all the way out to 35mm on my 16-35 zoom lens and did a focus stack of two images to render the entire scene sharp.

