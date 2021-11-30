Vila Nova De Gaia, Miramar, Portugal

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

This small church by the sea is always a box of surprises.... On this day the sky was very closed, but I patiently waited until sunset... I knew that this would probably be the result, as I know the location given the proximity of my home....The rock in the foreground is a classic, but it always works.....The result was achieved with a 6-stop neutral density filter...But I looked for a low angle with the tripod, to give more dynamic to the image.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher



Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now