    Subtle Fog, Vicoforte, Northern Piedmont, Italy
    By Mirella Cotella

    Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

    Picture Story

    To say fog is to say autumn, its bewitching presence makes magical all that is normally trivial, transforming landscapes in an absolutely unrepeatable and fairytale way, with wooded valleys which plunged into its bewitched charm become like crossed and flooded by ponds and waterways, while all that fades into the weak boundary between reality and magic. This valley so close to the sea thus becomes in turn immersed in water, with only the tops of the hills intact in their beauty.

