Northern Lyngen Alps, Tromso, Norway

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

The picture was taken this autumn during a trip to the north of Norway. It shows a small lighthouse in the middle of the solitude of the northern Lyngen Alps, which I had reached after a short hike along the fjord. At first the sky was overcast and the light was very dull, but after a short wait the already low sun broke through the clouds one last time and bathed the lighthouse and the autumn coloured mountains in the background in a warm light. This is one of my favourite pictures from this year's trip to the far north.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher



Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now