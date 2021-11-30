Northern Lyngen Alps, Tromso, Norway

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com
The picture was taken this autumn during a trip to the north of Norway. It shows a small lighthouse in the middle of the solitude of the northern Lyngen Alps, which I had reached after a short hike along the fjord. At first the sky was overcast and the light was very dull, but after a short wait the already low sun broke through the clouds one last time and bathed the lighthouse and the autumn coloured mountains in the background in a warm light. This is one of my favourite pictures from this year's trip to the far north.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor