    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Northern Lyngen Alps, Tromso, Norway
    By Thomas Zilch

    Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

    Picture Story

    The picture was taken this autumn during a trip to the north of Norway. It shows a small lighthouse in the middle of the solitude of the northern Lyngen Alps, which I had reached after a short hike along the fjord. At first the sky was overcast and the light was very dull, but after a short wait the already low sun broke through the clouds one last time and bathed the lighthouse and the autumn coloured mountains in the background in a warm light. This is one of my favourite pictures from this year's trip to the far north.

    Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes

    Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher


    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers
    • Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year
    • Download ALL back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®