Arvillingen Lake, Kvamsfjellet, Rondane NP, Innlandet, Norway

I came driving at Kvamsfjellet a late autumn evening. The sun was climbing down the hill and I have a very short time to the picture at the landscape near the lake of Arvillingen. I took a picture of the golden reed and the beautiful mountain in Rondane National Park in the far east. The weather was clear and bright and the rays from the evening sun got the reed to almost burn. The best season to experience this landscape, are the autumn - without no doubt.

