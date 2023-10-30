Okanagan, British Columbia, Canada

We stumbled upon this trail on our road trip from Lake Louise, Alberta through to Vancouver, British Columbia.

Kettle Valley Railway Trail showcases gorgeous fall viewings with leaf-covered trails alongside moss-covered trees, where you can glimpse the Coquihalla River rapids as you walk along.

This tree stood lonesome and grabbed my attention while walking the trail, partly because of its glorious moss-green branches but mostly because it appeared to take ownership of the land around it.

This was just one of the many beautiful sights along the trail, and I would definitely recommend a visit here when passing through British Columbia.

