    Miami Whitewater Forest, Harrison, Ohio, USA
    By Landon Loertscher

    After moving from the Denver, Colorado area to the midwest of Northern Kentucky\Cincinnati, I was anticipating Autumn in a much different way...instead of the yellow/red leaves and white trunks characteristic of the Rocky Mountain Aspens, I found a full range of fall colors in the forests of the midwest.

    I woke up early to a very overcast and cool morning just before the sun appeared in the sky and thought of doing a bike ride through an Autumn forest and maybe taking some pictures, too. I wanted to get some fall reflections off some body of water and headed to an area I fell in love with previously...The Miami Whitewater Forest Reservoir near Harrison, Ohio. On my way, I had to cross the Ohio River and found myself enveloped in fog so thick that I followed car tail lights to get through the fog and across the bridge.

    When I arrived at the reservoir, I found it was enveloped in so much fog that I could not see across the reservoir. I decided to forego the bike ride instead of taking pictures, so in my cool-weather bike kit and sandals, I grabbed my camera and lenses and headed off to the water to get some photos. I walked excitedly toward the reservoir to capture the effects of the fog over the water and found when I arrived that the inversion was more than what I expected. I found my hands getting cold and numb, snapping photos everywhere that scenes caught my attention. I waited half an hour for the sun to work its magic to dissipate the mist.

    Finally, a break in the fog opened up enough to see the colored leaves on the trees of the opposite bank. After a few hours of taking photos, I reluctantly got on my bike and returned, finding the fog dissipated fully to reveal a full Autumn splendor and reflections of colors on the water. Perfect Autumn morning.

