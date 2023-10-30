Leavenworth, Washington, USA

I took a fall colors photography trip to the Leavenworth and Tumwater Canyon area. This location is very popular during the fall peak season. I think I hit the location with very good timing this year. The area and the mountains are covered with the best fall colors I have ever seen.

I already stopped by so many stops that day, and the rain started toward the end of the day. I quickly drove directly to this bridge area, which I had photographed a couple of times before but without the rain present.

I got to the location and found a good composition. I set up my camera with the polarizer to capture the details below the water and bring down the reflection on the rocks, but still keep a little reflection so you can tell the rain is present. I controlled the shutter speed for the flowing water and used the graduated filter for the sky so you could see the rain clouds.

This is a focus stacking of a combination of 4 different shots to control the focus and maintain the exposure of the whole scene.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now