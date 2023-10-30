    Search
    Leavenworth, Washington, USA

    By Louis Tam

    I took a fall colors photography trip to the Leavenworth and Tumwater Canyon area. This location is very popular during the fall peak season. I think I hit the location with very good timing this year. The area and the mountains are covered with the best fall colors I have ever seen.

    I already stopped by so many stops that day, and the rain started toward the end of the day. I quickly drove directly to this bridge area, which I had photographed a couple of times before but without the rain present.

    I got to the location and found a good composition. I set up my camera with the polarizer to capture the details below the water and bring down the reflection on the rocks, but still keep a little reflection so you can tell the rain is present. I controlled the shutter speed for the flowing water and used the graduated filter for the sky so you could see the rain clouds.

    This is a focus stacking of a combination of 4 different shots to control the focus and maintain the exposure of the whole scene.

