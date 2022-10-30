Oasi Zegna, Provincia di Biella, Italy

Every year I go to a place called "Oasi Zegna" a nature reserve created by the wool entrepreneur Ermenegildo Zegna. A road about 20 km long connects 2 valleys in the province of Biella, winding in a panoramic position over the entire plain below.

The place has very ancient historical traditions, as a large group of heretics led by Fra Dolcino took refuge in these mountains in 1300. There was a bloody battle between the heretics and the troops sent by the Bishop of Vercelli. Fra Dolcino was captured and burned at the stake in 1307.

Autumn is the best season to take photographs, due to the coloring that the many varieties of plants present take on.

