Two Jack Lake, Banff, Alberta, Canada

Picture Story

This was taken right at sunset in mid-autumn at Two Jack Lake just outside of Banff in Alberta, Canada. With clear skies, it was so cold even in the fall for this southern gal. Having had a fresh snowfall just before we arrived it lined the banks of the lake so perfectly. I loved all the shapes, lines and different textures captured here. Plus, the light the sun created was so interesting as it shined its last few moments on the evergreens and ice patches.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

