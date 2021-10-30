Pangong Lake, UT of Ladakh, India

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Pangong Tso is also known as Pangong Lake is situated at an altitude of about 4,350 m (14,270 ft). The 134 km (83 mi) stretch of the lake extends up to Tibet from India and approximately 60% of the length of the lake lies in Tibet. The lake is 5 km (3.1 mi) wide at its broadest point and at the same time covers an area of 604 km2. Significantly, it is not part of the Indus river basin area and is geographically a separate land-locked river basin.

Located at a distance of around 170Km from the capital town of Leh, Pangong is one of the most sought-after destinations for tourists and photographers alike. Pangong Lake offers wide vistas of emerald blue water complimented by stark brown hillocks. This was shot in July 2019 during a full moon evening. While the evening light slowly started to fade into the twilight, the full moon awakened the whole lake with its bright light and presented a wonderful sight to cherish.

