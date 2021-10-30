Lake Superior, Michigan, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

During a very wet summer camping trip we arrived at the little town of Munising on the shores of lake Superior in the so called Michigan Upper Peninsula. After 3 days of constant rain, a little weather window allowed us to venture along the coast of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, just east of Munising.

Words cannot fully describe the beauty of of this place. Turquoise colored water bath miles of colorful sandstone cliffs 50-200 feet high rising from the rugged shoreline with long stretches of white sand beach. The name of Pictured Rocks come from the streaks of staining by the minerals in the waters that seep between layers of the sandstone. I made many photographs from the kayak during our two day adventure. This one exemplifies the landscape with water, cliffs, rock arches and colors.

