Protvino, Moscow Region, Russia

This image is a visual tribute to the power of the water element. It was made on a section of a river with a turbulent current. A mill that used to work here long ago during the Second World War that mill was partly ruined. Nowadays, the five-story brick building is a local landmark. The debris from ancillary structures that remain in the water creates obstacles to the water flow. As a result, a powerful roll has been formed here with strong waves, burunas, and swirls.

To convey a sense of rush of the flow, I used a slow shutter speed that is supremely well fit for such scenes. I had to take some time experimenting with different values until I achieved the right effect. A shutter speed that was too slow blurred everything into a shapeless mass, and the texture was lost, while too short shutter speed made the image motley and ragged. In the end, by trial and error, I managed to find the optimal value to produce the effect I was looking for.

The picture is evenly divided into two parts, with a clear separation right in the centre of the frame. On the left, the water is white, frothy, lushly shaped, like whipped egg whites. On the right, there are directed aggressive lines and red reflections. It looks like a confrontation. You can imagine how two elements are fighting here: water and fire. The frothy part of the river seems as if it is trying to drown out the red "fire" of the riotous part of the stream.

Red reflections in the image are from a dilapidated brick mill standing on the side of the river. To get exactly such a rich colour, I needed to shoot at a certain time: neither in the morning nor in the afternoon, but at sunset, when the mill is illuminated by the intense light of the setting sun. According to psychologists, red colour is associated with persistence, perseverance, and dynamism. Here, such associations are very appropriate: they enhance and amplify the feeling of impetuosity and indomitability of the water flow.

