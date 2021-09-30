Watermelon Peak, Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Three seasons in one day, a rare treat, and only possible in early September in the Canadian Rockies. Last of the summer wildflowers, turning to seed, light up the slope of the foreground hill in red, while the dull tans of the alpine grasses and wildflowers clearly speak of fall. Lastly, the snow dusted Watermelon Peak foreshadows the deep blanket of snow that will soon cover this high alpine meadow above the more popular Helen Lake hiking trail. The summer wildflowers were a pleasant surprise, and my husband and I kept walking just a little further to extend our enjoyment. This would also be a great hiking option for wildflower season in the Canadian Rockies. Our stats for the day: 7.5 hours to hike 20.5 km with a total elevation gain of 950 meters.

