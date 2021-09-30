Patreksfjordur, Westfjords, Iceland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

To go to Westfjords in Iceland you must be a little romantic, a little lover of solitude, a little patient and know how to enjoy inhospitable landscapes. The terrain is rugged with tall peaks, rock faces that rise out of the water without warning. Road follows the course prescribed by Nature, which here has not reached a compromise with man: gravel road where natural force has marked and nowhere else. Also, there are no trees, the land is at most covered by grass and rocks. Few towns. Few people. There are hardly any cars. Many times, without mobile coverage.

Waters of fjords are there, they allow themselves to be contemplated, but they do not invite you to get too close either. The cliffs are there, they allow themselves to be photographed, but they don't want to have you too close. On the shores of fjords, you find silent witnesses of times past who are allowed to take them home, but they will never tell you anything ... You are welcome, but you will always be a stranger.

