Monoliths, Bandon Beach, Oregon, USA

Picture Story

The rocky structures that dot the US Pacific coast have been a source of inspiration for many photographers and poets over time. A rock can have special meaning. The visual interpretation of shapes and textures become metaphors for subjects such as, solitude, time, stillness, and grandeur. A world in transformation, without being immediately changed, washed by rain and carved by wind and waves, the monoliths are oftentimes surrounded by a mysterious, dramatic, and otherworldly atmosphere. To convey this, I decided to turn this photo in black and white, as this feels closer to the spirit and the act of writing: black ink on white paper.

The image was taken at the end of November on the coast of Oregon under extremely rainy conditions, sometimes associated with fog, or a break in the clouds that let the sun shine over the landscape for a few minutes before going dark and moody again. The light and drama in the sky in tandem with the drama displayed by the ocean made me think of the famous aesthetic of the traditional Asian ink paintings of HuangShan mountains.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

