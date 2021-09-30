Burnout over Beeley, Derbyshire, England

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Cresting a brow over a very steep hill looking east over Chesterfield from Holymoorside whilst cloud chasing (the photo perspective gives no impression of how steep this c.1 mile long drop is) I came across these dramatic tyre 'burnouts'. Whether deliberate from some hooning-about or a sudden stop for something spotted as the driver dropped over the brow I'll never know, but they looked quite photogenic, especially contrasting with the clouds blowing in from the east.

The hill is the highest point for many miles and, even with a wide angle lens on a 24mpx camera Lincoln Cathedral is visible on the horizon, over 45 miles away, on the original file, as are several distant power station cooling towers, 3 counties from here!

