Angels of Light, Leh, UT of Ladakh, India

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Leh is the capital town of UT Ladakh in India and one of the most photographed locations in the country. The town offers majestic views of the Stok Kangri (6153 meters) range and is known as the Roof of the Himalayas. This was shot in July 2019 on an unusual summer evening as rain clouds gathered over the city. Shanti Stupa, a renowned tourist spot offers an aerial view of the city and is considered to be a great vantage point to witness the light play offered. While some part of the city was engulfed by the rain cloud, the evening sun lit up a portion of it as if some angels headed towards earth to spread the news of light and life.

​This photograph was clicked overlooking the Stok village which is just opposite the city of Leh. Once in Ladakh, one just needs to be there at the right moment and be efficient enough to capture the essence of the landscape that the cold desert mountains offer. ​Summers are usually the best to travel and witness the incredible play of light and shadow. Ladakh is one of the cold desert areas of India and offers the harshest of weather both in Summers and Winters.​ ​

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now