Horseshoe Bend, Page, Arizona, USA

Among Arizona's iconic features is the mighty Colorado River, which has carved its path through the desert over millennia. The Colorado has carved deep and wide canyons. Near Page, Arizona, the river has formed a change in direction distinctly shaped like a horseshoe.

I had made two previous visits. On the first visit, my wide-angle lens was 24mm. I was not even close to getting it all in. On my second visit, I had a 20mm lens. It was still too tight. I barely had any sky included.

In the summer of 2020, I put together a photo book of my home county in Missouri. Shelby County. It was successful enough that I decided to upgrade my lenses. One of my purchases was a Zeiss 18mm, with Horseshoe Bend in mind.

I was wintering in Arizona, and so it came time to head that direction. I included Page and the Antelope Slot Canyon, along with Horseshoe Bend, in my sightseeing along the way. I remember looking into the viewer as I composed my shot from the long rim of Horseshoe Bend and being very pleased.

This was in October. The sun was low on the horizon, producing a flow in the clouds. I titled the shot "Horseshoe Bend Afternoon Glow."

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers

• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now