Hawaii Island Lava Curves, USA

Hawaii Island, aka The Big Island, is the youngest island in the Hawaiian Islands, at only around one million years old. It is one of the most geologically active places on our planet, with four active volcanoes, including the most active one, Kilauea.

This image was made several years ago while flying in a helicopter with the doors off near Kilauea. We were flying over an active lava flow descending a hill from a vent into the ocean. The graceful arc of this active lava flow reminded me of the logo of a famous athletic shoe company.

Seeing the scale of the recent lava flows on this part of the island was stunning. It really can be experienced adequately only from the air. Also, this close to the surface, we could feel the heat emanating from the 1000-degree centigrade hot lava. It was a stunning and unforgettable experience for me.

