Gorton Creek, Columbia River Gorge, Oregon, USA

While fall color hunting in the Columbia River Gorge in Oregon, I was nearing the end of an epic shooting day but had time for one more stop. I pulled over to check out my maps, and I decided on Gorton Creek, as I had never explored this hike during the fall season.

My hopes were high as fall was peaking in the Gorge, and I already put so many amazing shots in the bank. I could not wait to see what this trail had in store for me, so I laced up the boots and hit the trail. It turns out I did not have to hike far to find out, as I came across this hiking bridge not far up the trail.

I was instantly in love with the scene. The number of colorful leaves both along the creek's edge and in the creek itself just blew my mind. I could not have timed this stop any better, and with overcast skies, the light was perfectly balanced.

I shot it from above and below the bridge, both horizontally and vertically and at different distances from the bridge, using a circular polarizer to remove the reflection. It was all fantastic! Every single shot just jumped off the back of my LCD screen! I tried many different shutter speeds but felt a longer shutter speed of four seconds captured the movement I had in mind. I shot it at f/18 to capture a big depth of field.

I decided the horizontal shot above the bridge best captured the mood of the scene, but I ended up adding all of them to my collection. What a way to finish an amazing trip of fall color shooting in the Columbia River Gorge, and this shot ended up hanging in both of my galleries.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers

• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now