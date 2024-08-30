Bells Rock, Serra da Estrela, Portugal

This photo was taken in the spring of 2023 while on a trip in the Serra da Estrela region in central Portugal. The Serra da Estrela is Portugal's highest mountain range, reaching 2,000 m above sea level. This region is characterized by rugged terrain and is part of a natural park.

Besides a rich cultural heritage tracing back hundreds of years to the birth of the nation, there are many interesting and unique geological monuments. One such monument is a large granite boulder that has been shaped by erosion for thousands of years. It is called "Pedra do Sino" or "Bells Rock" for obvious reasons.

The rock rests on its apex over another granitic outcrop. This geologic phenomenon is located within the boundaries of an archaeological site that contains remnants of a Roman village and Iron Age tombs excavated in the nearby granite outcrops. Thus, there are plenty of interesting things to visit and appreciate while walking around.

The photo was taken in the afternoon, and it is possible to see that the day had been cloudy and rainy. I wanted to frame the boulder resting on top of the granitic outcrops with the dramatic sky in the background. All I needed was a break in the clouds to cast some light over it. I was fortunate for that to happen, and I was happy with the image I got.

Once I opened the Raw file on the computer, I decided to go for a black-and-white version, as I felt it enhanced the character of this geological feature as a representative of the nature of this mountain region.

