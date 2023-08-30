Sahalie Falls, Bend, Oregon, USA

Sahalie Falls is a mass of foaming white water about a 30-minute drive from Bend, Oregon. It is no wonder that it is a popular location in the movies.

If you hike along the trail that borders the McKenzie River, as you get closer to the waterfall, you'll eventually meet the thunderous flow and brilliant green scenery. It was hard to find a clearing where I could set my camera and tripod to create the type of composition I wanted.

The water flow was cascading beautifully; however, a strong wind made it challenging to keep my tripod stable, especially since I needed to take a fairly long exposure. The energy generated by the waterfall heightened my feeling of excitement while photographing.

I took many exposures and was satisfied with this as my final image.

