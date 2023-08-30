Bromo Volcano, Giava Island, Indonesia

We hiked at night to watch the sunrise from the viewpoint of Mount Bromo in Indonesia. The weather was perfect, even if the cold surprised us (it was the month of July).

We could see a spectacular starry sky with small volcanic eruptions in the distance at night. During the night, low clouds began to form around the volcano. Luckily, as the hours went by, the weather conditions allowed us to have this spectacular view of the volcano, with the mist gradually thinning out.

