Pohja Korvemaa Nature Reserve, Harju County, Estonia

I have been in this photo location many times before. During summertime from june to mid august, when the sun rises and first lightrays hit the landscape, it can be a very beautiful sight. More likely in august when the nights are more colder, also fog can appear. Then the mornings are just magical.

When you are progressing as a photographer and learning new things, then also new ideas pop into your head how to capture a certain scene. Also the knowledge that every sunrise and sunset is different. Different light, different conditions, different weather and so on. Therefore every time you go there you have a possibility to capture a completely different photo.

This time I thought that what if I could capture a scene with a slightly longer exposure which will make the moving fog a bit more soft. Creating this soft delicate movement between the trees and landscape.

I spent three days at a camping site which was about 10 minutes away from the photo spot. First two mornings there was no fog and I couldn’t take the photo. The third and last morning was the jackpot. I arrived about 45 minutes before the sunrise. There was just enough fog by not covering the trees entirely and just moving between them with slight wind. It was difficult to take the photo because I was in a watching tower and from time to time it was slightly moving. With 600mm and 2,5 second shutter speed I was finally able to capture it. Because the fog was changing all the time then the perfect conditions lasted only 2-3 minutes. I was very glad that I could take the photo and I will be there next years to come with new ideas and challenges.

