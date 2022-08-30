Pine Barrens, New Jersey, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

The pine barrens are notoriously hard to photograph. And very hard to find the right lighting conditions. Finally, fog came to the pond nearby. Of course, the first idea I had that brought me here turned out to actually be pretty boring and walking a bit more into the woods brought me to a messy, but potentially better composition. Though the tree canopy looked interesting in the fog, the still water giving the trees a mirror reflection was what really caught my eye.It was a spot in the area I never could find a good photo of. It was as if a bucket list item I never knew I had was crossed off.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

