Hatteras Island, North Carolina, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

It was an overcast day at the beach with no chance for a colorful sunrise, so I slept in and headed out around 9am. It was not raining along the coast, but there was a lot of mist and ocean spray in the air giving the landscape a mystical look. I walked around on the beach and took a number of different photographs of the pier, surf, and sand dunes.

For this photograph, I used a 10-stop neutral density (ND) filter to lengthen the exposure time to 25 seconds. The camera was mounted on my tripod to reduce camera shake. The longer exposure softened the mood of the image by smoothing out the motion of the ocean and clouds. I wanted the pier to be in focus, so I set the aperture to f/11.

My original thought was to convert the image to a B&W, but when I was doing post-processing I liked the muted and pastel colors. I increased the contrast to give the image more definition and to help make the pier and reflections more prominent. Also, I liked how the increased contrast brightened the clouds on the right and illuminated the scene.

The photograph was taken on Hatteras Island along the Outer Banks of North Carolina. It was winter, so the beaches were almost deserted. I enjoyed visiting this time of the year even though it was cold and there were few restaurants open. Most of Hatteras Island is part of Cape Hatteras National Seashore and has numerous photography opportunities including sand dunes, docks, beaches, sea birds, and lighthouses. It is a great place to visit and photograph.

