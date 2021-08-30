Yellow Irises, Eysturoy, Faroe Islands

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

The 18 islands of the Faeröer are an extraordinary place to visit as a photographer. They are located in the Atlantic ocean somewhere in the middle at equal distance between Iceland, Norway and Scotland. Nevertheless the landscape of the Faeröer is very different from any of these other three countries. Important features of its landscape are the impressive cliffs which require very often some quite challenging hiking. As a reward, the views you get on top of those cliffs are an experience you'll never forget.

The sky is quite often overcast and gives a dramatic feel to the landscape. This picture, thanks to the clouded sky also has this dramatic feel to it. The yellow irises in the foreground give an interesting contrast with the rest of the scenery. The irises were only about half a meter in front of me and hence the picture required a very high depth of field to also include the mountains in the background. For the composition to work I included the church which required me to use a superwide angle lens. I used the 10mm setting on my XF10-24mm lens and closed the aperture to f/9. This gave me sufficient depth of field to cover the irises up to the background. I didn't use a tripod for this picture but was able to use a low iso setting of only 200 iso and an exposure of 1/40" thanks to the stabilized sensor and OIS lens on my Fujifilm X-H1 camera.

There is quite some rainfall on the islands. Therefore I would certainly advise to visit the Faeröer islands during summer as during this season you get on average the least rainfall.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

