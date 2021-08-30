Wilfflowers at Seceda, Dolomites, Italy

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Geisler seen from Seceda is one of most iconic views of the Dolomites. For this reason Seceda was high on my wishlist to visit. Just after we reached the top we heard thunder in the distance. Moments later we were in the middle of a thunderstorm. Fortunately we were able to take shelter near a hut. There seemed to be no end to the storm, until suddenly the sky cleared. I rushed to a place of wildflowers I had seen before the storm started where I took this photo.

