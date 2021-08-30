Lake Wilden, Mittenwald, Bavaria, Germany

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

One of those days, when you arrive at the location and you´re full of doubts, if it was worth the long drive. This was one of my first thoughts, when I´ve arrived at the car park near Mittenwald, to prepare for the nearly 1 hour walk up to the little Lake Wilden and there was only clear blue sky. But what could happen: Only a walk in fresh air and a relaxed time with no one around at the lake. At the end I was very happy to spent the time up there, because I got some incredible last light which kissed the peaks of the surrounding mountains of the Karwendel.

