Saugatuck Dunes State Park, MI, USA

Saugatuck Dunes State Park is one of the parks I go to often since it's close to my home and offers some great photography options. It's a rather small park, with hiking trails through the woods that lead to the beach on Lake Michigan.

Being up on the dunes offers great unobstructed views of Lake Michigan. This shot was taken in the autumn of last year, and I got lucky to have an interesting sky to work in. I'm always on the lookout for lone trees, and this one, being on a small sand dune right next to the beach with its fall leaves, was a great find.

