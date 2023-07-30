Umpqua Dunes, Dunes City, Oregon, USA

It took me a while to find the spot where the white dunes on the Central Oregon Coast are the tallest and most impressive. The Umpqua Dunes at Winchester Bay stretch 2 1/2 miles (in some parts) inland from the ocean.

From the major highway (101) that runs perpendicular to the ocean, it was about a mile hike before they first appeared; it took another short climb to the highest dune before I saw what seemed like endless massifs of sand stretched out to the horizon. I was in awe. It was a mysterious and poetic place, and I was on edge until I got my camera out of my pack—I saw beautiful compositions highlighting lines, shapes, and textures everywhere. I was most satisfied with this image because the sand is especially smooth, and its shape resembles a contour of a human nude.

